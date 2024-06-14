© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, June 14, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:35 PM MST
On today's newscast: Federal public health officials have received reports of people suffering from an unnamed illness on the Havasupai reservation, the governor and attorney general say the state legislature doesn’t have the authority to undo the designation of a national monument near the Grand Canyon, a Mohave County power plant won’t have to undergo an environmental impact assessment to expand, a new report shows the University of Arizona’s Arizona State Museum is unequipped to conduct repatriation efforts of Native American remains and artifacts, and more.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
