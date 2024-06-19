© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 19, 2024 at 10:51 AM MST
On today's newscast: Much of northern Arizona will move into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Friday as hot and dry conditions continue, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the fiercely negotiated state budget into law, the Rio Grande chub and sucker will not be listed as endangered species, Arizona lawmakers want clarification on what qualifies as an exception under the 15-week abortion ban, a mysterious monolith was found in the Nevada desert, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
