Wednesday, June 19, 2024

On today's newscast: Much of northern Arizona will move into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Friday as hot and dry conditions continue, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the fiercely negotiated state budget into law, the Rio Grande chub and sucker will not be listed as endangered species, Arizona lawmakers want clarification on what qualifies as an exception under the 15-week abortion ban, a mysterious monolith was found in the Nevada desert, and more.

