On today's newscast: Arizona and two other states collectively dropped their water use to a 40-year low, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Flagstaff, environmental and clean energy groups plan to fight a Mohave County power plant's exemption from an environmental review, the speaker of the Navajo Nation Council called for more inclusion of Indigenous peoples at the U.N., and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.