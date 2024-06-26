© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published June 26, 2024 at 11:43 AM MST
On today's newscast: A coalition plans to deliver a petition to Gov. Katie Hobbs calling for the closure of a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon, the final defendant in the starvation death of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy pleaded guilty, heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding prompted a shelter-in-place order in Flagstaff yesterday, a bill before Congress would pay to relocate thousands of buffalo from public lands to reservation lands, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
