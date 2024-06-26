Wednesday, June 26, 2024

On today's newscast: A coalition plans to deliver a petition to Gov. Katie Hobbs calling for the closure of a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon, the final defendant in the starvation death of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy pleaded guilty, heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding prompted a shelter-in-place order in Flagstaff yesterday, a bill before Congress would pay to relocate thousands of buffalo from public lands to reservation lands, and more.

