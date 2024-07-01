© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, July 1, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:53 AM MST
On today's newscast: Mill linked to Arizona uranium mining takes 136 tons of Japanese nuclear waste, Flagstaff man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son, a second runner from Northern Arizona University qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Yavapai-Apache Nation approved a water rights settlement that resolves all the tribe's claims in the Verde Valley, and more.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU.
