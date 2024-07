On today's newscast: A Flagstaff man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife; the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday for much of the region as temperatures soar well into the triple digits in areas below 4,000 feet; and the Havasupai Tribe will receive federal technical assistance and grant funding for a flood warning system and siren. Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.