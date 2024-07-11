© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, July 11, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:23 PM MST
On today's newscast: An Arizona soldier lost during World War II has been accounted for nearly 80 years later, authorities across the West warn of increased wildfire risk amid hot and dry conditions, most Bullhead City School District students will be banned from using cell phones and backpacks this school year, some of Arizona's Democratic leaders have remained mum about President Joe Biden's ability to beat Republican Donald Trump, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
