On today's newscast: The Arizona attorney general says a Gila County ordinance regulating short-term rentals is legal, a Prescott Valley man drowned while trying to swim through an underwater tunnel at Fossil Creek, Coconino County health officials report an increase in Hantavirus cases, traffic fatalities neared an all-time high across the state last year, and more.

