KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 16, 2024 at 12:56 PM MST
On today's newscast: A Senate bill would provide support to an elite unit of Indigenous trackers who patrol the southern border, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider a water rights settlement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation, mandatory water conservation measures are in place at the Grand Canyon, tourists continue to flock to parks in the Southwest as officials warn about the dangers of hiking in extreme heat, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
