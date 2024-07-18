Thursday, July 18, 2024

On today's newscast: Tribal leaders signed off on a sweeping water rights settlement, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill to honor Sen. John McCain and others impacted by brain cancer, the Kayenta manager who embezzled town funds will pay $2 million as part of a settlement, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation launched an experimental program to slow the reproduction of an unwanted fish, and more.

