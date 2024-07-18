© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, July 18, 2024

By Bree Burkitt
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:37 AM MST
On today's newscast: Tribal leaders signed off on a sweeping water rights settlement, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill to honor Sen. John McCain and others impacted by brain cancer, the Kayenta manager who embezzled town funds will pay $2 million as part of a settlement, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation launched an experimental program to slow the reproduction of an unwanted fish, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
