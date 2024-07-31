Wednesday, July 31, 2024

On today's newscast: Initial results from Arizona’s primary elections have set the stage for several competitive contests in November, the company that owns a controversial uranium mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon has begun transporting ore from the site, a federal investigation found that at least 973 Native American children perished in the U.S. government’s boarding school system over 150 years, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.