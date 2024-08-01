Thursday, August 1, 2024

On today's newscast: The company that owns a uranium mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon has begun hauling ore across the Navajo Nation, much to the chagrin of President Buu Nygren. Plus, an 8-month-old child was found dead in a car in Cordes Lakes, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction says schools should continue with normal operation even as cases of COVID remain high statewide, two endangered California condors were shot and killed in southern Utah, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.