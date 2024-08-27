© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Tuesday, August 27, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published August 27, 2024 at 10:41 AM MST
On today's newscast: Relief efforts for the Havasupai Tribe continue after last week’s flash flood in the Grand Canyon led to dozens of evacuations and left a Gilbert woman dead, nearly 200 candidates for offices on the Navajo Nation may be kicked off the November ballot due to new transparency laws, the Arizona Police Association endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego — just days after publicly backing former President Donald Trump, and more...

