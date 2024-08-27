Tuesday, August 27, 2024

On today's newscast: Relief efforts for the Havasupai Tribe continue after last week’s flash flood in the Grand Canyon led to dozens of evacuations and left a Gilbert woman dead, nearly 200 candidates for offices on the Navajo Nation may be kicked off the November ballot due to new transparency laws, the Arizona Police Association endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego — just days after publicly backing former President Donald Trump, and more...

