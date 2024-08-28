Wednesday, August 28, 2024

On today's newscast: The Navajo Nation Council passed a bill aimed at expanding a 2012 tribal law that bans the transportation of uranium across the reservation, an 80-year-old man died after his boat flipped during a commercial trip on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, the Yavapai County Sheriff says they can’t afford to implement the “Secure the Border Act” without additional funds, hundreds of volunteers helped plant pine seedlings in a fire scar east of the San Francisco Peaks, and more...

