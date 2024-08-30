© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Friday, August 30, 2024

Published August 30, 2024 at 10:41 AM MST
On today's newscast: Tourists with plans to stay at Grand Canyon National Park over Labor Day weekend were forced to move to accommodations outside the park yesterday, the Apache County attorney and superintendent of schools pleaded not guilty to public corruption charges, the Supai Village campground and lodge will remain closed through September as the Havasupai Tribe recovers from last week’s flash flood, two athletes with connections to Northern Arizona University will compete at the Paris Paralympic Games, polls show Democrat Ruben Gallego leads Republican Kari Lake in the U.S. Senate race, and more...

