KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, September 5, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:53 AM MST
On today's newscast: The Harris-Walz campaign highlighted reproductive healthcare and abortion access at an event in Flagstaff, the Apache trout has been removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened species, Arizona's tourism tax revenue topped $4 billion for the first time in 2023, the Navajo Nation is stepping up efforts to address the growing population of feral horses on tribal lands, and more...

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
