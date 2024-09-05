Thursday, September 5, 2024

On today's newscast: The Harris-Walz campaign highlighted reproductive healthcare and abortion access at an event in Flagstaff, the Apache trout has been removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened species, Arizona's tourism tax revenue topped $4 billion for the first time in 2023, the Navajo Nation is stepping up efforts to address the growing population of feral horses on tribal lands, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.