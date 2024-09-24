Tuesday, September 24, 2024

On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs joined calls for the U.S. Forest Service to conduct a new environmental impact study on a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon, the boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose killing highlighted the epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women will spend the rest of his life in prison, Arizona voters will soon decide whether to limit the governor's emergency powers, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.