© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:32 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs joined calls for the U.S. Forest Service to conduct a new environmental impact study on a uranium mine near the Grand Canyon, the boyfriend of a Navajo woman whose killing highlighted the epidemic of missing and slain Indigenous women will spend the rest of his life in prison, Arizona voters will soon decide whether to limit the governor's emergency powers, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF