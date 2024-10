On today's newscast: A new vending machine in Flagstaff dispenses free opioid overdose-reversal drugs, a former White Mountain Apache Tribal Police officer will serve prison time for concealing evidence in a fatal hit-and-run, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of Mohave County, Payson police are investigating the theft of over 150 political signs, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.