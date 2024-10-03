© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, October 3, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 3, 2024 at 11:30 AM MST
On today's newscast: The State Bar suspended the Apache County Attorney's law license, the Navajo Nation OK’d a $700 million resort development at Horseshoe Bend, two Colorado City brothers were convicted of aiding and participating in a multi-state polygamous child sex abuse, Walmart fined for firing cashier at the Bullhead City location, and more. Plus, a conversation with NAU epidemiologist Dr. Paul Keim on the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

