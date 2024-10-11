Friday, October 10, 2024

On today's newscast: Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arizona in the final stretch of the presidential race, Lake Havasu City police shot and killed a man during the search for a missing Prescott man, four captive-bred California Condors were released into the wild at the Vermillion Cliffs, the northern lights were visible overnight in parts of northern and central Arizona, and more. Plus, we break down the ballot for the upcoming General Election with a look at Prop 314.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.