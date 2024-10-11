© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, October 10, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:41 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arizona in the final stretch of the presidential race, Lake Havasu City police shot and killed a man during the search for a missing Prescott man, four captive-bred California Condors were released into the wild at the Vermillion Cliffs, the northern lights were visible overnight in parts of northern and central Arizona, and more. Plus, we break down the ballot for the upcoming General Election with a look at Prop 314.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF