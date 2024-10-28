Monday, October 28, 2024

On today's newscast: KNAU's Adrian Skabelund traveled to the Navajo Nation to cover VP candidate Tim Waltz's appearance. President Biden approved a disaster declaration providing federal funds to Havasupai Tribe and members in the wake of August flash flooding in which a Gilbert woman died.

Hualapai Tribal Chairman Duane Clark said President Biden's recent apology to Native Americans for the US governments role in boarding schools which sought to eradicate Native cultures was "moving, yet long overdue."

Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to avoid using lead ammunition to help protect California Condors on the Arizona Strip.

