Friday, November 1, 2024

On today's newscast: The Apache County Board of Supervisors voted to remove County Attorney Michael Whiting from office, a fast-moving wildfire destroyed four homes in Paulden, Sedona will soon be Arizona's first — and only — city to have reduced speed limits for off-highway vehicles, a judge ordered the secretary of state's office to release a list of voters mistakenly classified as eligible for a full ballot, two competing measures on the ballot will allow voters to pick how the state's primary elections will be run in the future, and more...

