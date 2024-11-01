© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We have identified the problem and are working to restore service. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach to outlying communities. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, November 1, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM MST
On today's newscast: The Apache County Board of Supervisors voted to remove County Attorney Michael Whiting from office, a fast-moving wildfire destroyed four homes in Paulden, Sedona will soon be Arizona's first — and only — city to have reduced speed limits for off-highway vehicles, a judge ordered the secretary of state's office to release a list of voters mistakenly classified as eligible for a full ballot, two competing measures on the ballot will allow voters to pick how the state's primary elections will be run in the future, and more...

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU STAFF
