The 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.

91.7 in Page is currently off the air. We have identified the problem and are working to restore service. 102.7 is operating, but the signal may not reach beyond Page proper. Online streaming remains unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Monday, October 4, 2024

On today's newscast: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a case for the Harris presidency in Flagstaff Saturday, the Arizona Attorney General wants the state Corporation Commission to reconsider a recent rate increase for Lake Havasu City, Game and Fish released a female black bear and her cub into the wild after they wandered into Crown King, flu season numbers are up 200%, a new study has a surprising solution to struggling aspens on the San Francisco Peaks, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

