Monday, October 4, 2024

On today's newscast: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made a case for the Harris presidency in Flagstaff Saturday, the Arizona Attorney General wants the state Corporation Commission to reconsider a recent rate increase for Lake Havasu City, Game and Fish released a female black bear and her cub into the wild after they wandered into Crown King, flu season numbers are up 200%, a new study has a surprising solution to struggling aspens on the San Francisco Peaks, and more.

