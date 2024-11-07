Thursday, November 7, 2024

On today's newscast: Several major races are still too close to call, leaders behind Colorado River negotiations don't think Trump's return will interfere with their work, the U.S. Supreme Court won't hear the case that could have enforced stricter regulatory standards for a massive copper mine, and more. Plus, a Northern Arizona University professor emeritus of political science helps us sort out the outcomes of the not-so-surprising election.

