SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, November 29, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published November 29, 2024 at 11:32 AM MST
On today's newscast: Early-season snow storms are a good sign for the Colorado River and Arizona, the Tonto National Forest is replanting the iconic saguaros burned in a 2020 wildfire, the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park transitions to winter operations tomorrow, and more. Plus, President Biden formally apologized for the U.S. government’s role in running federal Indian boarding schools last month. One of the dozens operated in Arizona is reflecting on the apology.

