Friday, November 29, 2024

On today's newscast: Early-season snow storms are a good sign for the Colorado River and Arizona, the Tonto National Forest is replanting the iconic saguaros burned in a 2020 wildfire, the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park transitions to winter operations tomorrow, and more. Plus, President Biden formally apologized for the U.S. government’s role in running federal Indian boarding schools last month. One of the dozens operated in Arizona is reflecting on the apology.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.