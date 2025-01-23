© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, January 23, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:40 PM MST
On today's newscast: The Arizona legislature will consider a bill requiring law enforcement to assist federal immigration agencies, the White Mountain Apache Tribe filed a lawsuit against several social media platforms, a new coalition works to combat human trafficking in northern Arizona, the attorney general denounced President Donald Trump’s pardons of those convicted of violent crimes during the January 6th Capitol insurrection, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

