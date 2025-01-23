Thursday, January 23, 2025

On today's newscast: The Arizona legislature will consider a bill requiring law enforcement to assist federal immigration agencies, the White Mountain Apache Tribe filed a lawsuit against several social media platforms, a new coalition works to combat human trafficking in northern Arizona, the attorney general denounced President Donald Trump’s pardons of those convicted of violent crimes during the January 6th Capitol insurrection, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.