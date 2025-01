On today's newscast: Navajo Nation leaders address concerns about ICE raids, a judge sided with Sedona on short-term rental permits, a proposed bill would create an alert system for missing tribal members in Arizona, a new paper coauthored by NAU scientists proposes solutions for the decline of Utah's Great Salt Lake, and more. Plus, a new Canyon Commentary from author Scott Thybony.

