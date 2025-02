On today's newscast: Some residents south of Mayer are under evacuation due to the Brady Fire, Arizona Republicans continue efforts to undo a national monument near the Grand Canyon, Show Low police arrest a man in connection with the death of a 13-month-old toddler, and more. Plus, a conversation with local planetary scientist David Kring about a new study on two deep canyons on the moon.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.