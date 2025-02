On today's newscast: At least 10 Grand Canyon National Park employees have been laid off amid efforts to downsize the federal workforce, a Show Low man has been indicted in the shooting of his 1-year-old daughter, the Coconino County Attorney’s Office has formed a cold case unit, all northern Arizona locations of fabric and craft retailer Joann to close, and more.

