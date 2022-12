deforestation

Quiet, cloudy and cool Thursday and New Year’s Eve Saturday. New Year's Eve winds will be on the increase ahead of a rapidly approaching strong winter storm due to ring in the New Year. Initially rain quickly moves into the region pre-dawn New Year’s Day, snow levels will quickly fall Sunday morning to near 6000’. Snow and rain will be coming down heavy at times through the first day of the New Year, snow levels fall further to 4000’ Sunday evening as the storm gradually winds down and shifts into eastern AZ. When all is said and done 6-12” of snow above 6000’, 2-4” to 5000’ and a couple inches of snow to the lowest elevations.