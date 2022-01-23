11 Images
Thank You Gifts
$5 Level - KNAU Water Bottle (BPA Free)
grovesunglasses.jpg
$20 Level - KNAU Wayfarer Sunglasses
petbandanapops2.jpg
$25 Level - KNAU "I'm a good listener!" Pet Bandana
NutsAbout_Page_2.jpg
$40 Level - "Nuts About Public Radio!" Tote Bag
womenofnprgrove.jpg
$40 Level - Women of NPR Book
nytgamesgrove.jpg
$40 Level - 1 Year Digital Subscription to the NYT Games
susmug.jpg
$60 Level - Sustaining Member Coffee Mug (Handmade my local ceramicist Robin Cadigan)
$60 Level - KNAU Blue Ceramic Coffee Mug
$75 Level - KNAU/NPR "Stand with the Facts" Pint Glass
northernazpackage.jpg
$100 Level - KNAU Beanie and Sunglasses
1/11