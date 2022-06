Hot Friday along with afternoon mountain showers and thunderstorms, rainfall amounts will be light (dry lightning strikes and strong outflow winds are of concern).Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the lower elevations of Yavapai, Gila, and Mohave counties, along with the interior of the Grand Canyon.The showing of showers will be brief, as drier enters into a hot weekend ahead. Sunday gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions return.