Latest Local News
-
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has ordered flags on the reservation be flown at half staff on Friday in honor of U-S Army veteran and tribal member Kevin Carl Smith.
-
Advocates are pushing for Nevada county commissioners to pass a resolution supporting the creation of a new national monument in the Mojave Desert, called Avi Kwa Ame.
-
The Biden administration has announced more than 26 million dollars for environmental cleanup projects in Arizona.
-
Money that will flow to Native American tribes as part of an opioid drug settlement with a major manufacturer and three distributors won't come quickly.
-
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena of their phone records by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
-
Arizona’s housing crisis is the focus of new bipartisan legislation announced Wednesday that aims to increase the state's supply of low-income units and set aside $89 million to combat homelessness.
-
A fugitive wanted in West Virginia for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree has been arrested in Kingman by the U.S. Marshal Service.
-
Elephants are an iconic species and the focus of many conservation efforts. But a new study out of Northern Arizona University says as the global climate warms, elephants will have to compete more often with humans for food and water, increasing the risk of conflict and dangerous encounters.
-
Arizona Republican lawmakers have advanced legislation requiring voters to show identification when they drop off a mail ballot at a polling place.
NPR News
-
The U.S. Biathlon team has never won an Olympic medal — the only U.S. athletes not to do so. New innovations may lead to a medal finish in the combined cross-country skiing and target shooting event.
-
McMichael and his son Travis had agreed to plead guilty in return for serving time in a federal prison instead of a state one in a deal rejected by a judge after Arbery's parents objected to it.
-
Alphonso David also said during contract negotiations HRC board members "acknowledged" that he was severely underpaid in comparison to his white predecessor "because of his race."
-
The Biden administration said that Medicare recipients will be able to get up to eight tests a month, free of charge.
A bitter cold overnight once again , with single digit and teen early Friday morning low temperatures region-wide (please shelter your pets). Sunny,…
News From The State Capitol
Southwest Science & Innovation