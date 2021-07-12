© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latest Local News
Load More
NPR News
Load More
news_donate.png
KNAU Web.jpg
Lee Born's Weather Forecast
A bitter cold overnight once again , with single digit and teen early Friday morning low temperatures region-wide (please shelter your pets). Sunny,…
WEBSITEFINAL_KNAU_WindowDecal_5x5.png
BusinessPartners_2.png
protect_my_public_media.jpg
What We Know, And What You Can Do To Help
Learn More
Rev-up-rays-of-sunshine_Instagram_1080x1080.jpg
fcc_logo.png
FCC Public Inspection Files for KNAU Stations
News From The State Capitol
  1. Senate panel OKs working poor tax credit Dems, Ducey want
  2. 2nd legislator reports having COVID since session started
  3. Nez visits AZ State Capitol, highlights resilience of Navajo people during pandemic
  4. Arizona teacher’s union blasts Ducey’s state-of-the-state address
Southwest Science & Innovation
  1. COVID-19 Update with Dr. Paul Keim: Omicron and the Future of COVID-19
  2. Federal money funds forest fire research at Southwest institutes
  3. COVID-19 testing centers struggle to keep up with demand
  4. Arizona’s glassed-in rainforest offers unique chance to study how plants endure during drought
npr_logo_rgb_noURL.png
The Latest News & Stories From NPR