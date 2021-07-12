Latest Local News
-
The state minimum wage will increase to $15.65 starting January 1st and up to $19 an hour in Flagstaff.
-
States that share the Colorado River have been meeting behind closed doors. But as they've failed to forge a deal for the river's future, more are questioning the negotiation process itself.
-
Last year’s Dragon Bravo Fire increased runoff on the North Rim, but experts say it had only a limited impact on August’s deadly flooding.
-
The survey comes days before a ban on new mining claims within the monuments is set to expire.
-
Grand Canyon National Park officials say they expect to restore water to the South Rim in the coming weeks after flash flooding destroyed parts of the park’s water system last month.
-
In lieu of federal action, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued a special order allowing pharmacists to administer the latest influenza vaccinations.
-
A tiny cactus that survives intense wildfire could offer clues about the resilience of ecosystems on the Colorado Plateau.
-
A week after the deadly Grand Canyon flooding, crews continue the search for a missing hiker as the park begins the long process of recovery.
-
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing his administration to begin the process to remove the Mexican gray wolf from the federal endangered species list.
-
Two Flagstaff residents had front-row seats — from the river and the trail — to deadly flash flooding that surged through Grand Canyon National Park.
NPR News
-
Theatre producer Francesca Moody has a remarkable record of spotting shows that go on to have wide success. At the Edinburgh Fringe festival, she told NPR about what she looks for in a performance.
-
Some key leaders at artificial intelligence companies call for a slowdown in AI development. And, Iran-Gulf diplomacy hits a setback as talks in Oman are delayed.
-
Evanston, Ill., became the first U.S. city to compensate Black people for historical discrimination. The Justice Department is trying to kill its program before other cities follow suit.
-
After a string of security-related incidents involving AI agents and a high-profile resignation, AI industry leaders appear poised to slow down the pace of development to make sure it stays safe.
-
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, about his efforts to regulate artificial intelligence.
KNAU’s daily local news podcast
LISTEN NOW
LISTEN NOW
A moderate monsoon pattern is in place this week; expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day along with seasonably warm afternoons.