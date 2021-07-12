© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latest Local News
NPR News
Sweepstakes Rules
Current Thank You Gifts
Wildfire News
KNAU Local News Now
KNAU’s daily local news podcast
LISTEN NOW
>
Northern Arizona Weather
A moderate monsoon pattern is in place this week; expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each day along with seasonably warm afternoons.
FCC Public Inspection Files for KNAU Stations
The latest news & stories from NPR