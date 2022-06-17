Joan Jett reinterprets her past on an acoustic guitar in 'Changeup'

The thing about Joan Jett is that she always seems to do exactly what people tell her not to. All throughout her trailblazing career, she's defied peoples' expectations of what a woman could do in music — both as an artist and as a businessperson — all in the pursuit of rock and roll. In this session, she joins me to talk about the new album she's released with her band, The Blackhearts, called Changeup. It's a record that sees her reinterpreting her own past work on an acoustic guitar. She'll get into why she wanted to record an acoustic album, why she originally decided to pick up the electric guitar when she was a kid and all the ways she's flipped off a music industry that told her she couldn't do things because "she was a girl." You'll also hear Joan Jett & the Blackhearts play live in a performance recorded in front of an audience in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

