Another round of rain and snow showers develop Monday night and will be heaviest Tuesday morning for the Yavapai and Coconino counties, progressing into eastern AZ during the afternoon, exiting the State Tuesday night.Looking at another 3-6” of snow above 6000’ and a couple of inches down to 5000’.Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.Keeping an eye on a weak storm due Thursday night that appears to have only minor impacts.