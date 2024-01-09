2023 was the hottest year on record – by a large margin

Sunny, cold and quiet Wednesday. Another cold storm moves in near dawn Thursday with another quick round of snow, falling to low elevations once again. The heaviest period of snowfall for Mohave,Yavapai and Coconino counties will be during the morning hours, shifting into eastern AZ during the afternoon and evening. General forecast snowfall amounts range from 2-4” above 5000’ and 1-2” down to 3500’.