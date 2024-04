Strong winds will accompany an unusually cold April storm Friday (The NWS has issued High Wind Warnings, as gusts near 60 mph will cause blowing dust and difficult travel). Rain and snow showers develop late morning, with snow levels falling to valley floors Friday night, expect hazardous travel into the overnight. Snow forecasts range from 2-4” above 5500’ and a trace to a couple inches below. Saturday snow ends mid-morning leaving a blustery day in the wake of the storm, then sunny, cool and breezy Sunday. A weaker storm due Monday will bring light showers and mostly cloudy skies that will likely inhibit partial eclipse view across northern AZ.