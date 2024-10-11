© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sense of Place: Nathaniel Rateliff is cultivating a new crop of Denver talent

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 11, 2024 at 3:30 AM MST

There are few bands more enmeshed in the Denver music scene than Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Rateliff started out playing in the city in the early 2000s, and now, he’s helping nurture the next generation of musicians there with a venue he co-owns called The Skylark Lounge. That’s where we met up with Nathaniel to record today’s session, as we kick off our brand new Sense of Place: Colorado series.

Coming up, Rateliff performs live and he talks about writing his latest album, South of Here, in a bat-infested room; about dealing with anxiety; about the impact of his breakout hit “S.O.B.”; and about his journey to Colorado with his longtime friend and Night Sweats bassist Joseph Pope.

