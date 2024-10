A cold and wet fall storm remains on track for the end of the week. Tuesday will be a windy afternoon as the storm drops into the Great Basin. The system moves into AZ pre sunrise Friday, with widespread rain across northern AZ through a sharply colder day. Rain turns over to light snow to 6500’ Friday evening into the overnight, with the first hard freeze of the season down to 5500’ in elevation. Saturday will be a chilly day with light showers across northern AZ. Snow accumulations appear light generally less than 1 inch for population areas (up to a foot of snow though for the SF Peaks, 3-10" for the Kaibab Plateau and Chuska Mountains).