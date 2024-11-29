Donald Trump is a big reason for why third party candidates got fewer votes in 2024

Rain showers enter far northern AZ late Tuesday night and gradually spread southward into the Flagstaff region Wednesday. Snowfall amounts of 1-2” are forecast to 6000’ for northeastern AZ, snow may mix with rain late Wednesday afternoon around Flagstaff with no accumulation, the storm clears AZ Wednesday evening. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cool. Dry weather is forecast into Saturday, then chances for light rain showers return Sunday, mainly across eastern AZ.