As stocks plummet, President Trump shifts his rhetoric

Winter conditions through the night across the region. Snow levels crash to valley floors. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for elevations above 6000’, where 6-12” of snow will fall into Friday morning, 2-4” can be expected to 5000’, and a couple of inches to 4000’. Light snow showers continue Friday, picking up again Friday evening into the overnight. with several more inches of accumulation, coming to end across eastern AZ Saturday morning.