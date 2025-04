A broad area of low pressure across the West sags into region through a cool and windy Tuesday (Wind Advisories remain in effect across the region), a few light showers will be possible. A cold and wintry pattern then takes hold Wednesday, rain and snow showers will become widespread midday into the Thursday morning, 2-4” of snow is forecast above 6000’, lighter amounts to 4500’. The storm stall over AZ with light showers daily into Friday, shifting into eastern AZ Saturday. Over the several days a quarter to half inch of rain for lower elevations, up to an inch of water for the higher terrain, welcome moisture on the way.