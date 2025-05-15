© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Gallery: A view inside the annual count of endangered Mexican gray wolves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Adrian Skabelund
Published May 15, 2025 at 11:43 AM MST
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen take photos of the teeth of an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen take photos of the teeth of an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
From left to right, Lonnie Fox, Anne Justice-Allen, Annie Norland and another state wolf technician slide an endangered Mexican gray wolf onto their examination table.
From left to right, Lonnie Fox, Anne Justice-Allen, Annie Norland and another state wolf technician slide an endangered Mexican gray wolf onto their examination table.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A drugged wolf drools onto the table as state wildlife managers conduct health checks and re-adjust its GPS collar.
A drugged wolf drools onto the table as state wildlife managers conduct health checks and re-adjust its GPS collar.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
State veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen adjusts the IV on an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
State veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen adjusts the IV on an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
State wolf technicians work within a single-wide outside of Alpine, Arizona. An endangered Mexican gray wolf lies below them.
State wolf technicians work within a single-wide outside of Alpine, Arizona. An endangered Mexican gray wolf lies below them.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Alleninsertt an IV into the leg of a Mexican gray wolf.
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Alleninsertt an IV into the leg of a Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
An IV bag hangs from the light fixture of the single-wide storage room as a wolf lies below.
An IV bag hangs from the light fixture of the single-wide storage room as a wolf lies below.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
State wolf technicians Annie Norland and Lonnie Fox.
State wolf technicians Annie Norland and Lonnie Fox.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen examine the teeth and eyes of an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen examine the teeth and eyes of an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
State veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen and state wolf technicians complete health checks on an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
State veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen and state wolf technicians complete health checks on an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Darts used to capture endangered Mexican gray wolves are prepared each morning. They only last a few days before they lose their effectiveness.
Darts used to capture endangered Mexican gray wolves are prepared each morning. They only last a few days before they lose their effectiveness.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Annual Mexican wolf capture operations in Alpine, Arizona.
Annual Mexican wolf capture operations in Alpine, Arizona.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A helicopter departs for its next target wolf outside of Alpine, Arizona.
A helicopter departs for its next target wolf outside of Alpine, Arizona.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
A member of the flight crew carries a captured wolf.
A member of the flight crew carries a captured wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
With the help of airplanes that track the locations of wolf packs through their GPS collars, state and federal wildlife managers will track, dart and capture as many as half a dozen wolves each day.
With the help of airplanes that track the locations of wolf packs through their GPS collars, state and federal wildlife managers will track, dart and capture as many as half a dozen wolves each day.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
The Game and Fish facility outside Alpine, Arizona is a flurry of activity during the annual effort to count and capture wolves.
The Game and Fish facility outside Alpine, Arizona is a flurry of activity during the annual effort to count and capture wolves.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
Adrian Skabelund
Adrian.Skabelund@nau.edu
See stories by Adrian Skabelund