Gallery: A view inside the annual count of endangered Mexican gray wolves
1 of 16 — DSC01977.JPG
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen take photos of the teeth of an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
2 of 16 — DSC01804.JPG
From left to right, Lonnie Fox, Anne Justice-Allen, Annie Norland and another state wolf technician slide an endangered Mexican gray wolf onto their examination table.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
3 of 16 — DSC01954.JPG
A drugged wolf drools onto the table as state wildlife managers conduct health checks and re-adjust its GPS collar.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
4 of 16 — DSC01939.JPG
State veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen adjusts the IV on an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
5 of 16 — DSC01810.JPG
State wolf technicians work within a single-wide outside of Alpine, Arizona. An endangered Mexican gray wolf lies below them.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
6 of 16 — DSC01789.JPG
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Alleninsertt an IV into the leg of a Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
7 of 16 — DSC01949.JPG
An IV bag hangs from the light fixture of the single-wide storage room as a wolf lies below.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
8 of 16 — DSC01924.JPG
State wolf technicians Annie Norland and Lonnie Fox.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
9 of 16 — DSC01982.JPG
State wolf technician Annie Norland and state veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen examine the teeth and eyes of an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
10 of 16 — DSC01933.JPG
State veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen and state wolf technicians complete health checks on an endangered Mexican gray wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
11 of 16 — DSC01680.JPG
Darts used to capture endangered Mexican gray wolves are prepared each morning. They only last a few days before they lose their effectiveness.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
12 of 16 — DSC01716.JPG
Annual Mexican wolf capture operations in Alpine, Arizona.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
13 of 16 — DSC01890.JPG
A helicopter departs for its next target wolf outside of Alpine, Arizona.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
14 of 16 — DSC01743.JPG
A member of the flight crew carries a captured wolf.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
15 of 16 — DSC01845.JPG
With the help of airplanes that track the locations of wolf packs through their GPS collars, state and federal wildlife managers will track, dart and capture as many as half a dozen wolves each day.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
16 of 16 — DSC01673.JPG
The Game and Fish facility outside Alpine, Arizona is a flurry of activity during the annual effort to count and capture wolves.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU