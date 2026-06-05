Death Cab for Cutie plays through the pain

The show must go on.

It's a phrase you've probably said, even if you're not a performer putting on a literal show. It's something we tell ourselves when we're facing a challenge but still have to keep moving forward.

For Ben Gibbard, frontman of Death Cab for Cutie, that meant stepping onstage night after night while navigating a divorce. Today, Gibbard talks about how playing through that pain shaped the songs on Death Cab's new album, I Built You a Tower, produced by John Congleton.

Plus, Death Cab for Cutie performs in front of a live audience at World Cafe.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

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