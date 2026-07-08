Cut Worms on their latest album, 'Transmitter'

On Cut Worms' new album, Transmitter, Max Clarke teamed up with Jeff Tweedy at Wilco's legendary Loft studio in Chicago. Clarke opened for the venerable indie rock outfit in 2024, and a jam session opened the door to a collaboration.

While Clarke typically likes to maintain creative control of his projects, he allowed himself to take his hands off the wheel and let Tweedy take the reins. The result reflects both artists' tastes and sensibilities.

Coming up, Max joins us to talk about recording Transmitter, the production tool he refuses to use and, as a lifelong Beatles fan, his chance meeting with Paul McCartney.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN