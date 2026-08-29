Fresh Air Weekend: 'Shrinking' star Jason Segel; Lisa Kudrow on 'The Comeback'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Shrinking star Jason Segel isn't afraid to share the "dirty underneath": "If I have a superpower that I can't take credit for ... [it's] that I'm very vulnerable," Segel says. He plays a widowed therapist who offers very blunt advice in the Apple TV series Shrinking.

Squeeze in one last summer read: Here are three suspense thrillers to choose from: If you're looking for an end-of-summer escape, you can't go wrong with The Intrigue, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Under the Falls, by Richard Russo, or The Blue Flame, by George Pelecanos.

Lisa Kudrow on her The Comeback delusion, Conan and revisiting Friends: Kudrow is nominated for an Emmy for her final season playing Valerie Cherish on HBO's The Comeback. We'll also talk about her experience watching Friends after Matthew Perry's death.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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