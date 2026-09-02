Mayor of Kyiv talks about challenges of protecting Ukraine's capital

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The war in Ukraine has changed in recent weeks. The capital city, Kyiv, used to face periodic Russian attacks, maybe once or twice a week. Now those attacks are spread out - constant drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles and more. Our producer, Polina Litvinova, says the new rhythm has disrupted daily life.

POLINA LITVINOVA, BYLINE: When you have 14, 15 air raid alerts per day, you, like, can't do really anything. It took me three days to get to the shopping mall just to buy some things I needed because, yeah, every time I went there, I was in the middle of driving, and there was another air raid alert.

INSKEEP: If you're driving when that alert comes, you park and dive into the nearest metro station underground. If you're at home, you head downstairs to your shelter again and again. To understand how this affects Ukraine's capital, we called the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko. He's 6 feet 7 inches tall, a former professional boxer who has led the city for more than a decade, including its most recent trouble.

VITALI KLITSCHKO: Almost the lives stopped in our hometown during the day. It's have a huge impact to our economy and the city doesn't work, and citizens spent a majority of the time in shelters.

INSKEEP: You said that this has affected the economy. That is striking to me because I was looking at economic statistics for Ukraine. Ukraine's economy has actually grown substantially the last several years. Are you telling me that is coming to a halt in Kyiv, at least, as long as these attacks are so constant?

KLITSCHKO: It's actually - it's a huge challenge because economy of the country play a very important role during the war. We are very appreciative for our friends who support financially Ukraine. It's very important. We very appreciate to receive defensive weapons from our partners, but we limit it with human resources. And with total mobilization, if, for example, you go to the street and see from 10 workers, seven womens, three mens. And the biggest challenge for us in our hometown, the workers. One short example - small example, their bus driver. It's traditionally is mens job, and we have more buses than bus drivers. And that's why we study right now womens for the men's jobs.

INSKEEP: Do you worry about running out of people, given the sheer number of people who have been mobilized and killed?

KLITSCHKO: It's war. It's war and we have - we lose a lot of our heroes.

INSKEEP: When you are under constant attack by different kinds of aerial weapons, how strong are your defenses now?

KLITSCHKO: It's not secret we have deficit of anti-drone systems. We need much more defensive weapons.

INSKEEP: I want to be clear on what you're saying. It's possible to shoot down a drone. It's possible to shoot down a missile. It's possible to shoot down a plane that's carrying a missile, but you do not have enough weapons to handle the onslaught at this time.

KLITSCHKO: We have not enough weapons. It's true.

INSKEEP: We are told that the Russians are deploying jet-powered drones, drones with jet engines.

KLITSCHKO: Yeah. With jet engine.

INSKEEP: Yeah, with a jet engine. Do those add to the threat to your city?

KLITSCHKO: It's a new strategy because before we listen the alarm and we understand we have 30 minutes, one hour, because the drones was not so fast. And right now, the drones with jet engines have almost the same speed as cruise missiles.

INSKEEP: So you have only a few minutes rather than half an hour to prepare?

KLITSCHKO: We have a couple of minutes to go to the shelters.

INSKEEP: Wow. How are you preparing for this coming winter?

KLITSCHKO: It's one of the biggest challenge for us. Kyiv is one of the biggest - largest city in East Europe. Last winter was horrible winter because the weather condition was pretty cold, and the Russians tried to destroy our power plants and let people living without heating, electricity and water. And we fighting last winter to survive. We expect the Russians will be try to destroy our heating system before the winter. I call it genocide.

INSKEEP: So do you have an alternative heat system if the central one goes down?

KLITSCHKO: We build right now with the satellite of heating system in our hometown and prepare for the next winter. It's huge challenge, huge challenge for us right now.

INSKEEP: Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv, thanks so much.

KLITSCHKO: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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