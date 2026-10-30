Answering NPR listeners' questions about the good and bad of AI

The first of two distinct rain events brings widespread showers and thunderstorms Friday (Flood Watches are in effect for Yavapai and Gila Counties), there is slight risk of large hail and damaging winds especially across central AZ. Expect a brief respite from the rain on a cool Halloween Saturday. A stronger system quickly follows delivering drenching rain late Saturday night into early Monday morning. Excessive forecast rainfall amounts ranging from 2-4” will bring serious flooding concerns, be prepared and stay alert.