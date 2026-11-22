(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DOWN WITH THE MIND")

LAEL NEALE: (Singing) Down with the mind.

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

When musician Lael Neale first encountered the omnichord, she was totally mystified.

NEALE: And I was really nonplussed. I was completely dubious of it.

SCHMITZ: And you can't blame her. The '80s-era instrument is all but forgotten these days. It's a strange, chunky oblong instrument with a variety of keys, knobs and a ridged electronic touchpad.

NEALE: It seems like a children's tool for...

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

NEALE: ...Teaching a child how to make music.

SCHMITZ: Do you have an omnichord right there?

NEALE: I - let's see. It's close by, but is it going to make a bunch of noise?

SCHMITZ: Oh, I want it to make noise. Please bring it to the microphone now.

NEALE: OK.

SCHMITZ: Neale fetched the device, turned it on...

(SOUNDBITE OF OMNICHORD POWERING UP)

SCHMITZ: ...And when she heard that first strum, a love story began.

NEALE: It really was, like, the clouds of heaven parted.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAEL NEALE SONG, "AS KILLERS DO")

NEALE: I mean, that - it's like my emotional support animal.

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

NEALE: I really do feel - like, I feel safe with it there in front of me, and I protect it with, you know, my life. I've gotten in altercations with, you know, airline stewards, trying to defend my right to carry my omnichord on board.

SCHMITZ: Are you serious?

NEALE: Yeah. Yeah.

SCHMITZ: From that moment, the omnichord became a near-constant companion in Lael Neale's music, and it scores much of her new album, "As Killers Do." It's alien-like hum is the bed to the title track you're hearing now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AS KILLERS DO")

NEALE: (Singing) As killers do, I do, I do. As killers do, I do, I do.

SCHMITZ: But the omnichord isn't the only relic of the past that Neale brings to life on this record. The whole album was self-produced, recorded entirely on 8-track.

NEALE: And that was a complete revelation for me in the process of making music. It made it so much more real-sounding.

SCHMITZ: Neale's omnichord and old style of recording brings whimsy and color to an album that is otherwise pretty heavy.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAEL NEALE SONG, "AS KILLERS DO")

SCHMITZ: So I would love to start with a song from your new album that when I heard it, it sort of wormed its way into my brain. It's called "Slip Away."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SLIP AWAY")

NEALE: (Singing) What God is man? What mantle worn? What badge? What frame? What accolade will adorn your pretty grave? You're gonna slip away.

SCHMITZ: And it's a catchy song about death, I think. Am I right about that?

NEALE: Yes. It's about death. It actually was kind of inspired by - my aunt was over one day, and she said something like, you know, I really hate billionaires.

(LAUGHTER)

NEALE: And I really try not to hate anyone, but...

SCHMITZ: Right.

NEALE: ...Some people are making it pretty difficult right now. And I guess kind of my conclusion that I came to was, well, it's OK 'cause we're all just going to die, including them, so...

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SLIP AWAY")

NEALE: (Singing) Everybody bows to someone. Everybody bows to someone. Slip away.

SCHMITZ: And yet, it has a very kind of upbeat feel to it.

NEALE: Yeah, because death isn't something to fear.

SCHMITZ: That's interesting. Some people definitely fear death. Do you?

NEALE: I don't fear it as much as I used to, and I think that's kind of the source of so much of our struggles here and kind of the motivating factor behind people accumulating so much stuff. And it, like, creates this illusion of stability or safety.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONLY PASSING THROUGH")

NEALE: (Singing) While the more I've lost, the less I have to lose. And beauty can't be caught. It's only passing through.

It doesn't really make sense to have a bunch of stuff. That's become kind of a philosophical stance, not only in my life because I've been moving around so much, but then also in the way that I record music and the way that I make art. It's all kind of with this minimalist philosophy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONLY PASSING THROUGH")

NEALE: (Singing) And beauty can't be caught. It's only passing through.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAEL NEALE SONG, "THE SIDE EFFECTS ARE DEATH")

SCHMITZ: So from what I've read, you've taken an analog approach to the music on this album. You've used an 8-track recorder. That is technology that not many musicians are still using these days. Why?

NEALE: Because it kind of forces immediacy and rawness - there's a finite amount of space, and there's a finite, you know, amount of tape space, along with the amount of tracks that you can use.

SCHMITZ: So you're setting parameters around the music.

NEALE: Exactly. Yeah.

SCHMITZ: So actually stripping things down, not using the technology that is available to all musicians these days, in some ways, this has been a liberating thing for you (ph).

NEALE: Completely liberating, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE SIDE EFFECTS ARE DEATH")

NEALE: (Singing) I saw it on an ad between episodes of trash. The side effects are death.

SCHMITZ: What I find interesting here, too, is that you have self-published this album. Is that also liberating in a way?

NEALE: Yes, it's liberating to own my own music. That's incredibly liberating. It's liberating to not have to answer to anyone or ask questions. I mean, I can decide that I want to put an album out and put it out in a few months or whatever. So there's no blocks to the creative flow anymore. Yeah, I'm the one that creates all the pressure. Yeah.

SCHMITZ: (Laughter) You're the one that creates the pressure. And in many ways, I mean, this album does feel, in some ways, like a deep dive into anxiety - lyrics like, collar stiff and there is no give.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA BE UNWOUND")

NEALE: (Singing) Collar's stiff and there is no give. I look the part I'm crowned. I wanna be unwound. I wanna be unwound.

SCHMITZ: You know, how were you feeling when you were writing that?

NEALE: Well, extremely anxious.

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

NEALE: And I didn't need the song to tell me that (laughter). This period of time, I guess I was confronting a lot of mental strife, and the balm to that is writing or making things for me. So the process of writing the songs and making the album, it was healing, and I feel different on the other side of it. And I think the hope is that, you know, I'm sure other people are feeling similar feelings, too, and, you know, perhaps they can connect to the songs as a healing force.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA BE UNWOUND")

NEALE: (Singing) I wanna be unwound. I wanna be unwound.

SCHMITZ: That is Lael Neale. Her new album is "As Killers Do." Thank you so much for joining us.

NEALE: Thank you so much, Rob.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA BE UNWOUND")

NEALE: (Singing) Sha la la la la la la la la la la. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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