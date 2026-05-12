Located in the heart of Sedona’s spectacular red rock landscape at Sedona Performing Arts Center is the 12th Annual Sedona Hummingbird Festival, featuring an astounding array of hummingbird related activities including 14 different speaker presentations on various hummingbird topics, hummingbird gardens tour, banding demonstrations, birding field trips, breakfasts with hummingbirds, a hummingbird marketplace, an amazing raffle, a photo contest, a display of hummingbird paintings by local artists, a fun festival dinner, a kids day featuring crafts, activities, and live animals, a plant sale, and pre-festival workshops on hummingbird photography and painting.

